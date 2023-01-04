Inter beat Napoli 1-0 in the big match of the 16th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Dzeko’s goal gives the Nerazzurri victory, who rise to 33 points and move to -8 from the leaders. Napoli, in their first knockout in the tournament, remain at 41 points. Spalletti’s team is now 5 points ahead of Milan and 7 points ahead of Juve.

THE MATCH – Inter started with their foot on the accelerator and in the 4th minute wasted their first chance with Dimarco. Napoli enters the game with the accelerations of Kvaratskhelia but doesn’t arrive from the parts of Onana. At risk is above all the goal of Naples. Inter speed up, in the 26th minute they create a colossal opportunity with a choral action that leads to Darmian’s shot: right-footed counterattack from an excellent position, wrong aim and Meret saves himself. At 40 you see Lukaku. The Belgian, still far from optimal form, lights up on the ingenious back-heel assist invented by Barella: powerful but imprecise right foot. Before the break Meret hypnotizes Dimarco, who misses from 5 metres: the Nerazzurri’s mistake is canceled out by the offside signaled by the assistant.

After so much Inter, here comes Napoli in the 52nd minute. The restart of the Neapolitans is textbook, Osimhen finds the ball 2 meters from Onana but the pressure from Calhanoglu prevents the Nigerian from finishing. In the 56th minute Inter took the lead. Mkhitaryan opens for Dimarco, who has the entire left wing at his disposal: perfect cross, Dzeko can head in total solitude and the 1-0 is done. The reaction of Naples is not seen. Spalletti’s team remains passive, the ball is still the Nerazzurri. Inter continues to dictate pace and game, Onana’s goal remains a mirage for the Neapolitan forwards until the 90th minute. Raspadori controls the Nerazzurri area and shoots with his right foot, the Inter goalkeeper effectively blocks even if the style is questionable. Inter wins 1-0 and reopens the championship.