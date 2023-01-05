DAZN: vision problems in the first 35 minutes of the match, decisive for the race for the title





Inter-Naples marks the reopening of the fight for the Scudetto, but also the controversy over the DAZN service. The championship is back, the problems of football are back: from racist insults against Humites during Lecce-Lazio to vision difficulties during the first 35 minutes of the big match at San Siro.

A match, moreover, with a key outcome for the continuation of the championship, because the only goal of the match, that of Dzekorelaunches not only the ambitions ofInter (now at -8 from Naples leaders), but also della Juventus (-7) and del Milan (-5) victorious respectively on the fields of Cremonese and Salernitana.

However, the long-awaited challenge Inter-Naples it angered many viewers who, after two months of fasting from Serie A due to the World Cup in Qatar, were unable to enjoy the first part of the match and entrusted their protest to social media.

DAZN’s signal then returned to normal around the 35th minute of the first halfbut fans and insiders felt mocked because the technical problem arrived at the resumption of the championship and immediately after the increase decided by the platform for new subscribers, in contrast with the invitations of the Antitrust.

DAZN increases for 2023: how much the new subscription plans cost

The new plan “Standard” (with two visions that can be enabled on the same home network) is linked to the increase in the offer, which DAZN was able to implement thanks to the agreement with Eleven Sports, expanding the schedule with Serie C, basketball (Euroleague, Eurocap and Serie A), rugby, boxing, American football and other sports. The cost has remained unchanged at 29.99 euros per month, but on condition that you subscribe to an annual subscription, while if you opt for the monthly subscription, the rate rises to 39.99 euros.

Plan “Plus”, which offers up to a maximum of four simultaneous viewings (always on the same network), the registration of up to a maximum of seven devices to the DAZN App and the possibility of using the service on the move, with simultaneous viewing. In this case the cost is 44.99 euros with an annual subscription and 54.99 with a monthly one.

Then there is a decidedly economic possibility, provided by the plan “Start”: with 12.99 euros per month you can watch all sports, but with the notable exception of football. And in Italy this is certainly not a detail: on the contrary, viewers who are deprived of the ball tend to get very nervous.

A new headache for the platform born in 2007 in the United Kingdom. In Italy this is nothing new and it is precisely in the governance in our latitudes that there are changes. Veronica Diquattrohe writes Italy Today, leaves the Italian board of directors Dazn media services srl after having been CEO in our country and, since last autumn, Chief Revenue Officer for Europe, with the task of supervising the commercial operations of Dazn Italy, Spain and Dach (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Since March 2022 in place of him there is Stephen Azziformerly Tim, Wind and Colgate – Palmolive.

