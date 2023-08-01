Inzaghi already has 6 players at his disposal who have played for Italy: Bastoni, Dimarco, Acerbi, Darmian, Frattesi and Barella. The West Ham striker would take them to 7

The less young will not remember it by heart but they will have heard their fathers pronounce it ad nauseam: Zoff, Bergomi, Cabrini, Collovati, Gentile, Scirea, Oriali, Tardelli, Conti, Graziani, Rossi. On July 11, 1982, Bearzot’s Italy beat West Germany 3-1 and won the World Cup at the Bernabeu in Madrid. Six of those eleven starters were from Juventus. Not a novelty in those days. The black and white block dominated the Azzurro. A situation that could in some way arise again if the Scamacca operation at Inter goes through.

seven beautiful — In fact, Simone Inzaghi's team would become even more Italian-driven. The defense line is formed by Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni, the midfield by Frattesi, Barella and Dimarco. In attack with the current West Ham striker it would be seven. All who have already worn the blue shirt. In stark contrast to city rivals AC Milan, who have relied almost exclusively on a foreign backbone. In fact, the Devil currently has only one Italian among the permanent owners, Davide Calabria, after the farewell to Sandro Tonali.

14 Italians — However, it is not new to see the Inter squad filled with Italian players. Already last season there were nine: Acerbi, Barella, Bastoni, Bellanova, Cordaz, Darmian, D’Ambrosio, Dimarco and Gagliardini. Ditto in 2021-22: Barella, Bastoni, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Dimarco, Gagliardini, Ranocchia and Sensi (later sold in the winter session). In 2019-20 there were as many as 14 (Bastoni, Berni, Biraghi, Candreva, D’Ambrosio, Dimarco, Esposito, Gagliardini, Padelli, Pirola, Politano, Ranocchia and Sensi), although few of these had worn the blue shirt.

the opposite case — Curiously, Inter are always involved in the opposite case: in April 2016, for the first time a Serie A match started without even an Italian player on the pitch. It was Inter-Udinese, where 14 nationalities were represented. There was only one precedent in the Premier League, with a 2009 Portsmouth-Arsenal without English. The Nerazzurri took the field with Handanovic, Nagatomo, Miranda, Murillo, Juan Jesus, Brozovic, Felipe Melo, Kondogbia, Biabiany, Icardi and Jovetic. The Friulians instead lined up Karnezis, Wague, Danilo, Felipe, Widmer, Badu, Kuzmanovic, Fernandes, Edenilson, Zapata and Thereau. Last March against Salernitana Stefano Pioli instead became the first Milan coach to send eleven foreign players onto the pitch for the Rossoneri: Maignan, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz, Leao and Giroud. Returning instead to Inter, Mourinho's Triplete was entirely foreign. And Inter was always the first Serie A team with an "11" without Italians, against Roma in 2008-09: Julio Cesar, Maicon, Cordoba, Chivu, Zanetti, Muntari, Cambiasso, Quaresma, Stankovic, Obinna, Ibrahimovic. From Mou to Inzaghi, now the story has turned upside down.