Massimo Moratti, former president of Inter, spoke to the microphones of TeleLombardia during the program “Inter Connection”. These are his statements on the Nerazzurri’s momentum and beyond.

If you think of Inter, you think of the Morattis. — Certainly what my father did is so important, it gave an international turning point to the company. Then afterwards we also had a positive story with me helping Inter by putting myself at their service. For us this thing is very beautiful, it is a privilege to have had this adventure: we are also pleased that it went very well.

How do you rate Inter this season? — We started with much more ambition than today’s reality: Napoli are very strong but 15 points away is something that doesn’t put you in a position to think you’ve done your best. Lukaku passed away and it would have been very useful if he was fit: there are alibis. And then the fact of Skriniar perhaps created problems. See also Pioli: "Bologna is very motivated, but so are we. And I work to get to the top"

Who is the player who surprised you this season? — Definitely Lautaro. Both in the role of center forward and in that of captain he is doing very well with the right attitude. Calhanoglu also did well in midfield. We have interesting players after all.

What do you think of the stadium issue? Who is the player you imagine wearing an Inter shirt? — For everyone, saying Recoba is quite normal: I consider it the height of imagination and completeness. He knew how to shoot, dribble and do everything. Also for me Ronaldo remains the most representative for the great class, he was superior. On the San Siro? For my family San Siro has a meaning, it is in the heart and in the memories: of course I answer that it must remain. Going even now to the stadium I think it’s still beautiful. If you go to the stadium to watch football it’s still great, if you go to the cinema then obviously not.

The best memories? — The best memory is definitely Madrid, touching the cup and realizing it’s lighter than I thought: it was something beautiful and interesting. The worst? I don’t want to remember, it annoys me and I feel guilty (laughs, ed). See also Luis Díaz and Liverpool: the great beneficiaries of the Champions League draw

Will we see a Moratti president again? — I do not know. As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t think I’d want to buy it back after my father, after it happens. Conditions were easier in the past, even if they were still tough: now it’s difficult for a family to have a team. But I don’t allow myself to tell my children not to think about it: but there is also common sense (laughs, ed).

If you were to buy it back, with what shot would it show up? — I never thought about it because now any player has scary costs: Mbappé is obvious and impossible. But I would have done something more for Haaland, he’s cool.

Inter seem to have no one to defend them in the media: how do you see it? — After defeats you always have to put your face up, not just casually. It is the law of the strongest in society: in this way the fans understand that there is a positive future. I don’t know how powers are distributed in society: taking a stand when things are going well is very easy. As a fan I expect someone to go and defend her: I say this to hope that I’m happy the following Sunday or for the future. Football is a fascinating thing but in which you have to dream. See also Piqué and Shakira: Ozuna returns to the charge, strong message, in love?

Would a Mourinho return ruin a perfect story? — Depends on what kind of heated soup it is. For Mourinho, it always seems to me that it’s worth it. With you? He was very good, he is someone who isolates himself, puts himself against everyone else: Mourinho did it as a club, Antonio as a person. But with this attitude he brought home important results, I speak very positively of Conte.

Did I change coach? — It wouldn’t be bad if he started a career, he’d be great.

