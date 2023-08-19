Inter Monza live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

INTER MONZA TV STREAMING – Today, Saturday 19 August 2023, at 20.45 Inter and Monza take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the first day of Serie A 2023-2024. Where to see Inter Monza on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Monza will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Inter Monza is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Saturday 19 August 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Inter Monza on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Inter Milan (3-5-2): summer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez. All. S. Inzaghi

Monza (3-4-1-2): Gregory’s; D’Ambrosio, Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Colpani; Mota, Caprari. All. Palladino

