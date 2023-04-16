Inter were defeated at home by Monza who went down 1-0 at San Siro in the match valid for the 30th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The Nerazzurri coached by Inzaghi suffer their eleventh defeat in the league and remain on 51 points, outside the Champions League zone. Monza rises to an altitude of 38, in an area of ​​total tranquility with safety in the safe. The Brianza players won the Lombard derby with Caldirola’s goal – already scored in the 2-2 first leg -: winning header in the 78th minute from a corner and 1-0. Inter are dangerous on 2 occasions before the host advantage. In the 24th minute Correa tries, in the 57th minute it’s Lukaku’s turn: in both cases Di Gregorio is attentive. In the final moments, the Monza goalkeeper closed the door on Calhanoglu’s attempt and in full recovery watched the ball slip past Lautaro’s header.