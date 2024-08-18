Inter, Messias scores 2-2 in the 96th minute and saves Genoa

Bitter debut for the reigning Italian champions Inter who drew 2-2 away with Genoa in the advance of the first day of Serie A. The rossoblù took the lead with Vogliacco in the 20th minute, Thuram responded with a brace in the 30th and 84th minute but in the 96th minute Messias found the equaliser by scoring with a tap-in after missing a penalty.

Inter, Inzaghi, ‘there is disappointment, we conceded two goals not from us but I liked the team’

“There is disappointment. The boys had played a serious, focused match. In the first half we created a lot, conceding a goal due to our uncertainty. Then in the final minutes we found the goal of the lead, I also brought on Asllani and we should have managed the ball better. A team like ours ahead in the 85th minute must not concede the equaliser, especially in that way”. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi comments on Dazn’s microphone on the 2-2 draw at Marassi with Genoa. “We conceded very little but we conceded two goals that were not typical of us – the Piacenza coach underlines – For the rest, I repeat, I liked the team and they worked very hard. Winning is difficult and repeating it is even more difficult. The team knows this well. We must continue to work and avoid certain mistakes”.

Genoa-Inter 2-2, the match report

From the first minutes Inzaghi’s team controlled the match with persistent ball possession, with the home team closed in defense. The first chance of the match came in the 7th minute: Badelj lost the ball, Lautaro served Thuram. The Frenchman moved to the center from the left and fired a right-footed shot at goal, Gollini stretched out to his right and saved his goal. In the 12th minute Calhanoglu crossed from the left, Thuram made a tower, Bisseck headed weakly towards the goal. Gollini called for it and came out to take the ball but risked making a mess with De Winter who tried to clear the danger with a scissor kick. In the 15th minute Calhanoglu, practically standing still, unleashed a great shot from outside the area that ended just wide with Gollini standing still. In the 18th minute the home team had their first chance. Long ball for Vitinha who started a counterattack but hesitated for a moment, making the ball bounce one too many times, Sommer came out and beat him to it by just a hair’s breadth.

Genoa took the lead in the 20th minute. Sommer is surprised by a free kick that Martin heads towards the goal, with the ball rising and hitting the crossbar. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper is out of action and when the ball comes back towards the six-yard box Vogliacco dives in front of Bisseck and scores his first goal in Serie A.

The rossoblù lead lasted 10 minutes because after half an hour Thuram found the equaliser. Cross from the right by Barella, the son of art wins the aerial duel with Bani and directs it very well towards the goal for 1-1. A minute later Thuram again with a diagonal well saved on the ground by Gollini. In the 38th minute Thuram tries to turn on goal from the center of the area, but finds Badelj’s foot and falls to the ground. The referee immediately points to the spot, then goes to review the episode on the monitor and notices that Badelj is the first to hit the ball. In the 40th minute Martin loses the ball in his area in a reckless manner, Bisseck recovers it and tries to shoot, rebounded; ball to Lautaro two steps from the goal, shot miraculously saved by Gollini and ball that ends up to Dimarco, who hits the posts with his left foot. However, Badelj appears on the trajectory and saves incredibly with his head.

At the start of the second half, in the 5th minute, a sensational opportunity for Genoa: Vogliacco crosses from the right, high and deep: Vitinha towers and the ball reaches Messias’s foot in the centre of the area, who swerves badly but, making a mistake, inadvertently touches it for Badelj, who is next to him, a sure-fire shot from an excellent position that ends up high. In the 8th minute, Barella gives a splendid ball to Darmian, who from the right, at the bottom, puts it hard and tense, Dimarco arrives from the left and puts it in the net, but the referee disallows it for Darmian’s initial offside. In the quarter of an hour, Thuram in the area protects the ball with force, resisting two opponents and then tries a shot on goal: Gollini saves with his foot.

In the 18th minute, Sommer makes a mistake with his feet, giving the ball to Frendrup, but the Genoa midfielder doesn’t take advantage of it, he misplaces the stop and gives the ball back to him. In the 21st minute, Inzaghi makes a double substitution: Frattesi and Dumfries for Mkhitaryan and Darmian. In the 26th minute, Gilardino also makes a double substitution. Sabelli and Thorsby come in for Malinovskyi and Zanoli. At the half hour mark, Inzaghi brings on Carlos Augusto for Dimarco, and Taremi replaces Calhanoglu, switching to 3-4-3. In the 35th minute, Inter makes another mistake in a clearance, looking for a long ball for their three forwards, Messias tries a first-time left-footer but Sommer saves. Two minutes pass and Genoa is still dangerous on the counterattack, closed down by Vitinha with a curling shot that looks for the crossbar, with the ball ending just wide.

At 40′ Inter scored with a great moveall vertical, with Taremi allowing Frattesi to enter the area, the ball immediately passed to Thuram and a lob to Gollini for the goal. The VAR confirmed it after it seemed there was a millimetric offside. After the goal Inzaghi restored the 3-5-2, taking off Lautaro for Asllani. In Genoa Ekhator for Badelj.

In injury time when Inter’s victory seemed obvious, the referee awards a penalty for a handball in the box by Bisseck. Messias takes the penalty from 11 meters and has it saved by Sommer, but then finds the winning tap-in for the final 2-2.