Inter Milan and Lecce will meet in the second round of Serie A at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The reigning champions Inter drew 2-2 against Genoa in their opening game, making it their fourth game without a win. Despite this inconsistent start, there is confidence that Simone Inzaghi’s team will get back on track. On the other hand, Lecce suffered a 4-0 defeat against Atalanta, highlighting their defensive and offensive problems. With Marcus Thuram and Nikola Krstović as key figures, this duel will be crucial for both teams.
Below is the starting eleven that the Italian coach could have on the field for this important Serie A clash:
BY: SOMMER – The Swiss goalkeeper is a wall, after his time in Germany he came to Italy to embark on a new adventure with the Italian team, and he has done a spectacular job.
DFC: PAVARD – One of those cases of a full-back converted into a centre-back. Perhaps because of the Frenchman’s characteristics, the option of using him as a central defender is quite appropriate, given his defensive ability and his good touch to bring the ball out from the back.
DFC: ACERBI – The veteran Italian defender has earned himself a place in Simone Inzaghi’s starting line-up. Due to De Vrij’s renewed discomfort, his excellent performances have earned him a place in the starting eleven again.
DFC: BASTONI – Possibly the best of the team’s centre-backs, a young player with great potential and who already has a huge amount of experience in elite football. His great size allows him to play very well in the air, and if we add to that his strength in tackling and very good ball output with his talented left foot, they make him a very complete defender, undisputed for Inzaghi.
CAD: DARMIAN – The Italian full-back has been alternating between starting and substituting roles over the last few seasons, and the truth is that he is performing at a good level when he has to defend that wing-back position.
CAI: DIMARCO – The veteran Italian full-back is performing at a very good level for the Italian team, and his contribution in attack and his good touch on the ball are key in the attacks of Simone Inzaghi’s team, who considers him a key player in his position.
MC: BARELLA – The talented Italian midfielder is one of the key players in this team. His contribution to the ball is very important, and his ability to filter passes to the forwards in the final metres means that he can break up very even games or upset matches in which the defences are very closed.
MC: CALHANOGLU – The Turkish attacking midfielder doesn’t need anyone to speak well of him, as his game and quality speak for themselves. Combined with the great Euros he had this summer, this could be another great year for the good Çalhanoğlu in the Inter Milan attacking midfield.
MC: MKHITARYAN – The Armenian is experiencing a second youth in the Italian team. Perhaps the most offensive player in this midfield trident, he is more proactive in attack and has great vision of the game, adding seven assists this season in Serie A.
DC: MARCUS THURAM – Last year he already found a way to create a perfect and seamless partnership with Lautaro, and despite the fact that this year they have brought in strikers of the quality of Taremi to face him, it seems that he will be the one to start and earn his place.
DC: LAUTARO MARTINEZ – Inter Milan’s difference-maker and club icon. His contribution is key for Simone Inzaghi, and he had a spectacular season last year, scoring 23 goals in the Italian league alone, as well as assists, and transmitting a sense of constant danger, making him totally undisputed in the Italian coach’s plans.
