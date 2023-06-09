For the first time since 2010, Italian Inter is preparing to play a UEFA Champions League final this weekend.
In 2010, the Nerazzurri beat Bayern Munich in Madrid to win Europe’s top competition and complete the first treble in Italian football history. This time, they are hoping a win will prevent Manchester City from completing their own historic treble.
|
POS
|
EQUIPMENT
|
GD
|
pts
|
1
|
FC Bayern
|
+16
|
18
|
2
|
Inter
|
+3
|
10
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
0
|
7
|
4
|
Viktoria Plzn
|
-19
|
0
It is fair to say that Inter were included in this year’s symbolic “group of death”.
However, despite home and away defeats to Bayern in the first and last group game, Inter would surely find their way to the round of 16 thanks to four points from Barcelona. .
On matchdays three and four, Inter got a home win against Barça, before drawing 3-3 at the Camp Nou.
These results, together with the win over Viktoria Plzen, were enough for Inter to qualify for the next round.
First leg: Inter 1-0 Porto
Second leg: Porto 0-0 Inter
The fact that this tie was decided by a single goal says everything there is to know about it.
Inter vs. Porto was a closely contested and even match, in which Inzaghi’s team defended shrewdly and relied on an 86th-minute goal from Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro to advance to the quarterfinals.
First leg: Benfica 0-2 Inter
Second leg: Inter 3-3 Benfica
FC Internazionale – Benfica – UEFA Champions League
A great victory / Anadolu Agency/GettyImages
With Benfica dominating a group that included Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and Inter’s ups and downs leading up to this tie, the Nerazzurri were considered the underdogs in this quarter-final tie.
Thanks to a particularly sensational performance from Nicolo Barella in the first leg, played at the Estadio de Luz, Inter took a 2-0 lead over the San Siro.
In the second leg, Inter matched forces with Benfica (3-3) and established the semifinals of the Milanese derby.
First leg: AC Milan 0-2 Inter
Second leg: Inter 1-0 AC Milan
FC Inter vs. AC Milan – UEFA Champions League
A Milanese derby in a UEFA Champions League semi-final? There’s nothing better than that, right?
Especially if you’re an Inter fan, as the Nerazzurri witnessed two historic victories over their city-centre rivals in mid-May.
The first of these came in the first leg, with goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the opening 10 minutes clinching victory. The second ended with a single goal from Lautaro Martínez, which unleashed the delirium of the local fans.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
