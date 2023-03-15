Inter Milan, with just enough, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Inter de Milan drew a valuable tie in his visit to the Porto0-0, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions Leagueafter winning the first leg 1-0.

Porto dominated the entire game and had several chances to have at least taken the tie to extra time, but the Italians defended well to secure their place among the eight best teams on the continent.

and they couldn’t

The Portuguese team found it increasingly difficult to generate danger on the goal of a

Inter who defended very efficiently, often with their eleven players inside the early penalty area.

But it is also true that playing so far back carries many risks and the

Inter was able to pay dearly for a Serbian shot Marko Grujic who saved Onana avoiding the goal that would have forced extra time (76).

That occasion and a final effort led Porto to turn on the Inter goal, which in turn sought the sentence on the counter with Romelu Lukaku, scorer of the first leg and who came onto the field to play the last 20 minutes.

Prto tried until the end, but did not get a prize, like a spectacular Chilean striker from the Spanish striker Tony Martinez that went wide (90+4), a shot from Namaso that Dumfries took out under the sticks (90+6) and two balls to the woodwork in the last seconds (90+7).

The tears of several Porto players after the final whistle were a reflection of the frustration of the Portuguese team, which perhaps deserved to have at least forced extra time.

AFP