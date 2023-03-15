Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inter Milan, with just enough, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Inter Milan, with just enough, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League


close

Champions League

Porto vs. Inter.

Porto vs. Inter.

In the series they beat Porto from Portugal.

Inter de Milan drew a valuable tie in his visit to the Porto0-0, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions Leagueafter winning the first leg 1-0.

Porto dominated the entire game and had several chances to have at least taken the tie to extra time, but the Italians defended well to secure their place among the eight best teams on the continent.
(Piqué explodes and talks about the wedding with Clara Chía: decision would affect Shakira)
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

See also  Why is the River Plate stadium called the Monumental?

and they couldn’t

The Portuguese team found it increasingly difficult to generate danger on the goal of a
Inter who defended very efficiently, often with their eleven players inside the early penalty area.

But it is also true that playing so far back carries many risks and the
Inter was able to pay dearly for a Serbian shot Marko Grujic who saved Onana avoiding the goal that would have forced extra time (76).

That occasion and a final effort led Porto to turn on the Inter goal, which in turn sought the sentence on the counter with Romelu Lukaku, scorer of the first leg and who came onto the field to play the last 20 minutes.

Prto tried until the end, but did not get a prize, like a spectacular Chilean striker from the Spanish striker Tony Martinez that went wide (90+4), a shot from Namaso that Dumfries took out under the sticks (90+6) and two balls to the woodwork in the last seconds (90+7).

The tears of several Porto players after the final whistle were a reflection of the frustration of the Portuguese team, which perhaps deserved to have at least forced extra time.

See also  Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual offenses

(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Inter #Milan #qualified #quarterfinals #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 40 LIVE: time, channel and where to follow the Telemundo series

SEE "The Lord of the Skies 8", chapter 40 LIVE: time, channel and where to follow the Telemundo series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result