Crazy Coppa Italia final between two of the best teams in the region, Inter Milan and Juventus. In the 120 minutes plus the additions that the match lasted, there was time to see two comebacks and six goals, but it was Inter Milan that took the trophy. For its part, Juventus has lost any opportunity to win a title this season with this defeat, since it was already eliminated from the Champions League, and in the league it has no options.
For its part, Inter wins its eighth Coppa Italia against one of its historical rivals and this gives them morale to seek to overtake AC Milan, who leads the standings, in the last days of the league.
The party had everything. First, the Neroazzurro team took the lead, through Barella, and they dominated the first half of the match with solvency, denying Juventus’ attacks at all times. However, at the start of the second half, Allegri’s men managed to come from behind with two goals in two minutes from Alex Sandro and Vlahovic.
However, when those from Turin were already claiming victory, Inter equalized the match from a penalty kick in the 80th minute and forced extra time. The Neroazzurri team arrived in extra time in better physical condition than Juventus, and came from behind with two goals from Croatian Pulisic in the first half of extra time. The game would not give for more, and those of Inzhagi take the trophy to Milan with all deserved.
#Inter #Milan #win #Coppa #Italia #extra #time
Leave a Reply