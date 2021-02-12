Inter Milan, a historic Italian club in which Lautaro Martinez plays from Bahia and in which Javier Zanetti is vice-president and emblem, set off the alarms in January when it warned that a radical change in your image. After cross opinions between leaders and fans, the decision was communicated and there seems to be no going back.

From March 9 the club of nerazzurri will change its name and logo. It will no longer be called “Football Club Internazionale Milano” and will simply be called “Inter Milano“, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In addition, this change will be accompanied by another: your logo will become minimalist and stylized, similar to the Juventus shield that it modified in 2017, leaving only the initials “I” and “M”, but maintaining the circular format of the original shield that had been designed in 1908 by Giorgio Muggiani, one of the club’s founders.

Javier Zanetti, vice president of the club, welcomed Lautaro Martinez in 2018. Photo: Clarín Archive.

It is no coincidence that they wait for that date, since Inter Milan founded a March 9, 1908 by Italians and Swiss immigrants. In this way the great change is intended to be driven in your 113th birthday, as reported by The Sun newspaper.

The FootyHeadlines site posted on its Instagram account a photo of the likely new Inter Milan logo from March, although official confirmation from the authorities and the owner still remains.

Steven Zhang, 29, became president of the traditional Italian institution after the company his father runs, Suning Holdings Groupla, acquired a majority stake in the club. In this way, the young Chinese decided to get fully involved in this project. Now, his next step will be to cut corners with tradition and go in search of a modernization.

According to directors of the institution, the idea is “to bring together the millions of fans and strengthen the relationship with the city of Milan.” Apparently, according to them, the new graphic identity will strengthen “the historical values ​​of Inter.”

But many say that this change has to do with the economic crisis that the club headed by Antonio Conte is going through, a product of the coronavirus, and that the idea is to look for new investors. It should be noted that, on January 2, the club had to publicly deny that it would change capital after a journalistic version that ensured its bankruptcy.

This radical change in its image will also be accompanied by a new stadium. So things, managers plan the inauguration of a new San Siro / Giuseppe Meazza by 2024. The decision has been made, keep the story but with a modern image. It remains to be seen if the traditional fans will resist or support the change.

Source: Télam.

Look also

