Derby Inter-Milan, here’s where to watch the match on TV and streaming

Not just Fashion Week. Milan is also warming up for the long-awaited Inter-Milan derby scheduled for Sunday 22 September, 8.45pm at San Siro. Inter, led by Inzaghi, is looking for a victory to maintain the top positions. While Milan is aiming to forget the bad defeat in the Champions League against Liverpool. A match that ended 1-3 for the English. But where you can watch the fifth day of the Serie A championship? The Inter-Milan match will be broadcast live on Dazn. To follow the match you can use smart TVs compatible with the appalso downloadable on all televisions connected to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S), to the TimVisionBox or to a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick device. In streaming, however, just connect to the website platform or download the app on devices such as PCs, smartphones and tablets.