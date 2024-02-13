Inter Milan faces Salernitana in an exciting duel on Friday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m. at San Siro. This match, corresponding to matchday 25 of Serie A, promises to be a spectacle full of intensity and action. The Nerazzurri will look to maintain their good run in the league, while Salernitana will fight to score vital points in their fight for permanence. The broadcast will be available through the Champions League on Movistar Plus.
Information about Inter Milan vs Salernitana
Date: Friday February 16
Location: Milano, Italy
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Inter Milan vs Salernitana be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
How can Inter Milan vs Salernitana be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How will Inter Milan vs Salernitana be seen on television in Mexico?
No information
How will Inter Milan vs Salernitana be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
2-4V
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-1V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
lazio
|
3-0V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Empoli
|
1-3D
|
A series
|
Turin
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Rome
|
1-2D
|
A series
|
Genoa
|
1-2D
|
A series
|
Naples
|
2-1D
|
A series
Inter de Milan: Cuadrado due to surgery on the Achilles tendon, Frattesi due to an unknown injury.
Salernitana: Fazio and Gyömbér will not be available for this match against the leader.
Inter de Milan: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmián, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro.
Salernitana: Ochoa, Pelligrini, Boateng, Pierozzi, Basic, Maggiore, Bradaric, Zanoli, Kastanos, Candreva, Dia
Inter Milan 4-0 Salernitana
