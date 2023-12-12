Welcome to the beginning of an exciting European journey. Real Sociedad faces the powerful Inter Milan on the sixth day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, both teams with a place in the round of 16 assured. The tie is worth Imanol Alguacil's team, while Inter will have to add three to be the leader of the group.
In which stadium is Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad played?
City: Milano, Italy
Stadium: San Siro
Date: December 12th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Sandro Schärer
VAR: Fedayi San
How can you watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad on television in Argentina?
Livestream: DirecTV
How can you watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad on television in Mexico?
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Udinese
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-3V
|
A series
|
Benfica
|
3-3
|
UCL
|
Juventus
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Andratx
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Osasuna
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Salzburg
|
0-0
|
UCL
|
Seville
|
2-1V
|
The league
On behalf of the Royal Society, Andre Silva He will be absent due to a hip injury until the beginning of the month. Ali Cho He will not be there either, while the most important casualties are caused by Barrenetxea and Brais. On the other hand, at Inter Milan, Dumfries, De Vrij and Benjamin Pavard are in doubt due to muscle injuries, which adds uncertainty to the Italian team's lineup for this crucial European match. These absences will undoubtedly affect the dynamics and strategy of both teams in search of victory in the Champions League.
Real society: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Zubimendi, Merino, Zakharyan ;Kubo, Oyarzabal and Sadiq
Inter: Summer; Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck, Darmian; Dimarco, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan; Martínez and Thuram
Inter 3-1 Real Sociedad
