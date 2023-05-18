Everything ready, this Wednesday the grand final of the UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and Manchester City was defined.
Internacional had no problem and thrashed on aggregate Milan by a score of 3-0, with goals from Dzeko, Mjitaryán and in the second leg the scoring goal was scored by Lautaro Martínez.
For their part, the citizens thrashed the real Madrid 4-0, leaving the aggregate at 5-1. The goals in the second leg were the work of Bernardo Silva (2), Éder Militao (AG) and Julián Álvarez.
Now they will face each other on June 10 in the grand final of the competition, in a match that promises goals and emotions in bulk.
In 2011 the Dublin Super Cup was played in which the teams of Celtic, Manchester City, Inter Milan and the League of Ireland participated. The English and Italians reached the grand final, where the city-dwellers won 3-0 with goals from Balotelli, Dzeko and Johnson.
Lautaro Martinez (Inter)
In the one-on-one by Inter, the Argentine striker appears Lautaro Martinez. The footballer has become the star of the club and was a key player in the victory in the second leg of the semifinal.
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
What to say about the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland? Without a doubt, he is one of the best footballers in the world right now. The ‘Android’ wants to break all records and continue to write his name in gold letters in international football.
