After the Portuguese and Italians played the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Inter Milan, they will now have to play the second leg of the tie. The Portuguese will try to turn the tie around to get a place in the semifinals. Inter, in their stadium, will seek to maintain the advantage.
Below all the information of interest for this match:
City: Milan
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
Date: Wednesday, April 19
Schedule: 21:00 Spain, 14:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina
Referee: Not available
Television channel: Movistar+
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Univision NOW
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monza
|
0-1 loss
|
A series
|
Benfica
|
0-2 win
|
UCL
|
salernitana
|
1-1 Draw
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1-1 Draw
|
Italian Cup
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1 loss
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
chaves
|
1-0 loss
|
Portuguese League
|
Inter de Milan
|
0-2 loss
|
UCL
|
Porto
|
1-2 loss
|
Portuguese League
|
river bird
|
0-1 win
|
Portuguese League
|
Victoria Guimaraes
|
5-1 Win
|
Portuguese League
|
Inter de Milan
|
Tie
|
Benfica
|
3
|
1
|
0
Inter Milan will have Skriniar out, who arrives as a doubt for this game given his physical problems.
Benfica will not be able to count on Julian Draxler, who suffers an ankle injury, or Bah, who has knee problems and will not be available until the end of May, for this round of the Champions League quarterfinals.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT INTER OF MILAN
Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa
POSSIBLE BANFICA LINEUP
Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Joao Mario, Florentino, Rafa Silva, Chiquinho, Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos
Inter de Milan 1-1 Benfica
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Inter #Milan #Benfica #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply