First leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid. Both teams arrive with different dynamics, although both have great enthusiasm to advance in this important competition. For its part, the team led by Simone Inzaghi is having a great campaign, leading Serie A and with very in tune players, such as Lautaro Martínez, who has 23 goals scored, so it will surely be a great danger for the mattress defense. .
On the other hand, Cholo Simeone's team has not won in the last three games, and the dynamics are not the best, although they are alive in several competitions, and this could be a good time to turn the situation around, although he will not be able to count on his main scorer, Álvaro Morata, due to an injury that will keep him off the field for several weeks.
City: Milan
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
Date: Tuesday February 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Network, Galavision
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Salernitana
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Rome
|
2-4V
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-1V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1D
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-0V
|
The league
Inter de Milan: Acerbi with a muscle injury, Cuadrado with an Achilles tendon injury.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar due to a torn Achilles tendon, Marcos Paulo due to a torn cruciate ligament, Azpilicueta due to a torn external meniscus, Morata due to a sprained knee, Gabriel Paulista due to an abdominal injury.
Inter de Milan: Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro Martínez.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Lino, Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Depay, Griezmann.
Inter Milan 1-0 Atlético de Madrid
