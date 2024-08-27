Next Friday, August 30th, we will have a great match between two of Italy’s greats for the 3rd round of Serie A. Inter Milan will receive the visit of Atalanta. After the victory against Lecce, the Milanese will look for another victory to reach the top of the championship.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Milan, Italy
Date: Friday, August 30th
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lecce
|
0-2 V
|
Serie A
|
Genoa
|
2-2 E
|
Serie A
|
Chelsea
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Pisa SC
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Turin
|
2-1 D
|
Serie A
|
Lecce
|
0-4 V
|
Serie A
|
real Madrid
|
2-0 D
|
European Super Cup
|
FC St Pauli
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Parma
|
4-1 D
|
Friendly
Inter Milan have just won their first league match against Lecce by two goals to zero, and will now face a tough rival in Atalanta who will make things difficult for them.
The following players will not be available for this match: De Vrij due to a hamstring injury, Lautaro Martínez will be doubtful due to physical problems and Buchanan will also be in doubt due to a fractured tibia.
The current Europa League champions are coming off a two-to-one loss to Torino, winning their debut in this edition of Serie A and will now be looking to spring a surprise at the Guiseppe Meazza.
The following players will not be available for this match: Rafael Toloi due to a muscle injury, Kolasinac due to a thigh problem, Scamacca due to a knee problem, Koopmeiners due to a muscle injury, Bakker due to a muscle injury and Scalvini due to a torn cruciate ligament.
Inter Milan: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoglu, Barella, Darmina, Thuram, Taremi
Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Rugger, De Roon, Hien, Djimsiti, Zappacosta, Ederson, Mario Pasalic, Brescianini, Retegui, De Ketelaere
Inter Milan 3-1 Atalanta
More news about the European leagues
#Inter #Milan #Atalanta #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply