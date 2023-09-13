After football at the club level has been stopped by national team football, this weekend it will return, and it will do so in style. In the Italian league we will have an exciting Milan derby that will pit Simone Inzagui’s Inter against Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan. We will have a match in which something to tell always happens, a match that never leaves anyone indifferent.
Below we will show you all the necessary information prior to the Serie A match:
In which stadium is Inter Milan vs AC Milan played?
City: Milan
Stadium: Guiseppe Meazza
Date: Saturday September 16
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on television in Spain?
No information
How can you watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Star+
How can you watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Star+
How can you watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fiorentina
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
0-2V
|
A series
|
AC Monza
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
KF Egnatia
|
4-2V
|
Friendly
|
RB Salzburg
|
3-4V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Turin
|
4-1V
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
0-2V
|
A series
|
Novara
|
4-2V
|
Friendly
|
Etoile Sahel
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
On the part of the Neroazurra team for this Milan city derby, Simone Inzaghi’s team will not be able to count on a player. Sensi will miss the match because he suffers from a muscle injury
On the part of AC Milan, up to a total of four players will miss this match, one of them due to suspension. Fikayo Tomori will be out as he has to serve a suspension. Olivier Giroud, Ismael Bennacer and Pierre Kalulu will miss this match due to injury.
Inter de Milan: Yann Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglou, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijniders, Rafael Leao, Giroud
Inter de Milan 1-2 AC Milan
