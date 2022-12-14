Eden Hazard’s career could be experiencing its last strides in stardom. The Belgian winger showed that his sporting level is on the ground after a painful performance in Qatar 2022, where the Belgium captain even finished the tournament as a substitute because his significance on the field was minimal compared to what that selected others tried.
Hazard’s bad timing is such that the 31-year-old footballer has opted to permanently resign from the ‘Red Devils’ group, the same path he could follow at club level. And it is that the international press affirms that the player is already thinking of leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season and continuing his career within the MLS, a league and a country where the level of demand will be much lower and where he will be able to have a few last years of Comfortable career, though, this is a stance that could slow down Inter Milan.
According to information from Sport, Inter Milan is interested in signing Eden Hazard for the following year, the Italian cub trusts that they have the resources to recover the best version of the Belgian and they could present the player with an offer. Although, the interest of the team from the city of fashion is totally dependent on the fact that Hazard and Real Madrid sign the termination of the contract and in this way the left winger can join the Inter squad as a free agent.
