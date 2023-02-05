Great challenge at San Siro and also on social media
Inter and Milan challenge each other after almost a month but this time there is no Super cup up for grabs, as in the derby played in Riyadh, tonight the San Siro match also applies to prestige and the Champions League. On social media it’s already a battle with the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri fans who challenge each other with memes and teasing.
February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 21:19)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#InterMilan #derby #played #social #media
Leave a Reply