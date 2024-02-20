Inter Milan took a small step towards the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning 1-0 against Atlético de Madrid this Tuesday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental tournament. A goal from Marko Arnautovic (79) gave Inter a slight advantage ahead of the second leg of the tie on March 13 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, where Atlético will try to come back.

The match, which began with a minute of silence in memory of Andreas BrehmeGerman hero of the 1990 World Cup, who died this Tuesday, was a real chess game that was decided by an error by Atlético.

It took more than half an hour for the first shot directed between the three posts to arrive, given the intensity imposed on the San Siro grass by the two teams with practically man-marking. Inter and Atlético tried to overcome the rival with long balls or looking for the error that would allow them to steal and start towards the goal in a very tactical match. –

We would have to wait as the minutes passed to see how towards the end of the first half the two teams began to show physical display and the first chances arrived. The Argentinian Lautaro Martínez He gave his first warning with a header in the heart of the area that was blocked by Jan Oblak (36).

Just two minutes later, an error by Rodrigo de Paul led to a long run by Marcus Thuram that led to the arrival of Lautaro, but his shot was deflected by José María Giménez into a corner (38). Inter's pair of attackers made Belgian defender Axel Witsel work, who was the best on his team at cutting off the Italian attacks.

On the edge of half-time, Thuram tried a shot from the edge of the area that was stopped in two halves by Oblak (43rd), Atlético's true supporter. Faced with the local chances, Atlético did not manage to reach the domain of Yann Sommers with much danger, who only got a scare from a slightly deflected shot by Samuel Lino (11). Inter took a step forward after the break, pushing Atlético back, who began to have a hard time.

Lautaro, without Thuram, who was left in the dugout with discomfort at half-time, finished off just off Oblak (49), culminating a great combination by Inter. – Fatal error – Atlético, stuck in their own field against the rival push, sought to surprise the counterattack, trying to make Samuel Lino run down the wing.

The Brazilian had one of the best red-and-white chances after a ride down the wing, which ended up shooting wide without seeing Álvaro Morata alone in the goalmouth (56). The red and white suffered against an Inter that put pressure, hindering their exit and saw Oblak shine again in a point-blank header from Lautaro (77). Just two minutes later, the Argentine took advantage of an error by Atlético in the center of the field to generate the 1-0 play.

A misunderstanding between Rodrigo de Paul and Reinildo was taken advantage of by Lautaro to steal and release a one-on-one shot with Oblak, which the Slovenian deflected, but the rebound was recovered by Arnautovic to make it 1-0 (79). The goal further encouraged Inter who continued to put pressure on Atlético who, without giving up seeking the tying goal, was more worried that the Italians would not increase their tally. The red and white managed to resist to get a narrow defeat that leaves them with options.

