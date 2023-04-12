Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inter Milan: See the goals of his coup of authority vs. Benfica in Champions

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Inter Milan: See the goals of his coup of authority vs. Benfica in Champions


close

Inter Milan vs. Benfica

Inter Milan vs. Benfica.

Inter Milan vs. Benfica.

The Italian team won 2-0 in the first leg.

Inter Milan forgot for one night their bad results in recent weeks and put the pass to the Champions League semifinals on track by winning 2-0 on their visit to Benficathis Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Inter’s goals

Barella

The Italian Nicolo Barella, with a header at minute 51, scored the first.

lukaku

Romelu Lukaku, from a penalty in minute 82, left the tie very favorable for the Italians.

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Inter #Milan #goals #coup #authority #Benfica #Champions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Artificial intelligence, the Chinese giant Alibaba takes the field

Artificial intelligence, the Chinese giant Alibaba takes the field

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result