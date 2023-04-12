Inter Milan: See the goals of his coup of authority vs. Benfica in Champions

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Inter Milan vs. Benfica.
Inter Milan vs. Benfica.
The Italian team won 2-0 in the first leg.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Inter Milan forgot for one night their bad results in recent weeks and put the pass to the Champions League semifinals on track by winning 2-0 on their visit to Benficathis Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Inter’s goals
Barella
The Italian Nicolo Barella, with a header at minute 51, scored the first.
lukaku
Romelu Lukaku, from a penalty in minute 82, left the tie very favorable for the Italians.
More news
SPORTS
*With AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Inter #Milan #goals #coup #authority #Benfica #Champions
Leave a Reply