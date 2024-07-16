He Inter de Milan set his sights on a Colombian defender who shone last season in the Italian Serie A. The champion would pay a fortune for the promising player.

It’s about the Colombian Juan David Cabal, who is very close to wearing the colours of the Nerazzurri club, in what would be a further leap in his sporting career.

Cabal is Inter’s wish

According to information from The Sport Gazette, Exact It is on Inter’s agenda that they would pay between 8 and 10 million euros for his signing from the Hellas Verona.

“Cabal could move from Bentegodi to San Siro… Cabal’s spending is between 8 and 10 million. Talks have begun with Verona and this could become the week of acceleration,” he said.

The team trained by the DT Simone Inzaghi would add some players to lower the final price of the 23-year-old Colombian.

“Perhaps thanks to the inclusion of a technical counterpart that would allow Inter to reduce part of the liquidity of the agreement: Ausilio and Sogliano, Verona’s sporting director, discussed it and among the names welcomed at Hellas is that of Issiaka Kamate, a Franco-Ivorian,” he said.

The former Nacional player shines in Italy

Exact He had a very outstanding performance in the Hellas Verona and played 1,498 minutes in the Italian league. The Colombian played 22 games, 17 of which were as a starter.

The Lombard team wants Exact Due to his versatility, he can play as a central defender or as a full-back. He can also fit perfectly into the three-man line proposed by Inzaghi.

“Inter like Cabal because he can play as a left centre-back or as a full-back, depending on tactical needs: he already did it at Verona, he can do it again at the Nerazzurri, studying who in the squad would be ahead of him. Bastoni, Dimarco and Carlos Augusto, all masters of the subject,” he said.

“Cabal fits the identity outlined by Simone: he has offensive skills and tends to push when he plays on the wing, but his formation is that of a left-footed centre-back. That is how he made himself known at Atlético Nacional in Colombia and that is how his adventure in Italy began in 2022, before Baroni placed him on the opposite flank,” the aforementioned media outlet concluded.

