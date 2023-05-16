Lautaro Martinez and Tonali protagonists of the Inter-Milan derby that sees the Nerazzurri flying to the Champions League final (photo Lapresse)

Inter-Milan 1-0, the report cards. Promoted: Derby in the sign of Taurus Lautaro Martinez. Tonali, what a heart!

Lautaro Martinez vote 9 Toro decides the derby with a goal that destroys Milan’s last dreams of a desperate comeback and earns the Champions League final for Inter

Acerbi vote 7 Inter defense leader (well supported by Darmian vote 6 and from an excellent one Score sticks 6.5) who suffers little or nothing from the AC Milan offensive (except for Leao’s acceleration at the end of the first half)

Dezko vote 6.5 He doesn’t bring Milan to their knees like in the first leg derby, but his presence is felt up front: a lot of dirty work that keeps the Milan defense constantly alert

Onana vote 6.5 Defuses Brahim Diaz’s (lack of stamina) shot that could have changed the derby’s momentum

Calhanoglu vote 6.5 As a playmaker or midfielder, quality balls always pass between his feet

Mkhitaryan vote 6.5 Master of the midfield until the injury at the end of the first half (in his place Brozovic vote 6: he gets the ball moving without major worries in a calm second half under Inter’s control)

Stretcher rating 6.5 He runs back and forth, defends, presses, recovers balls and always finds the strength to restart and propose himself in construction

Di Marco vote 6.5 He makes almost no mistakes behind and pushes as soon as he can, even though he doesn’t find big gaps on the wing

Dumfries score 6.5 Always in control on the right and never bothered by Theo Hernandez

Maignan vote 6.5 A spectacular reflection on Dezko’s header in the first half. Lautaro’s goal is on his post, but the Argentine forward’s left foot is strong and from close range

Tonali vote 6.5 It’s what puts the most heart, the most running, the most fighting, the most desire to rebel against an already written destiny. A derby played with a big big red and black heart.

Inter-Milan 1-0 report cards. The Rejected. Messias and Brahim Diaz, disaster. Theo Hernandez underneath

Messias vote 4 In the first half he looks for some quality play without finding it. In the second half he missed almost everything until the 76th minute when he was replaced by Pioli.

Brahim Diaz vote 4 He has a penalty on the move that could change the fate of the derby, give Milan a boost and instill doubts in Inter’s granite certainties: the Spaniard however tries to place the ball, kicking without vigor and enhancing Onana’s dive. The match photography of him is all there. For the rest, he is dominated by the Nerazzurri midfielders and defenders.

Giroud vote 4.5 Very few playable balls, but he can’t even do the dirty work that Edin Dzeko does so well on the other side of the pitch

Theo Hernandez vote 5 Leao would need his raiding partner on the left wing, but the French winger never manages to accelerate the revs of his engine. Under tone.

Kalulu vote 5 Log in instead of a decent Thiaw (vote 6) and sees Lautaro slip the winning goal under his nose: mesmerized by Toro together with his team-mates from the Rossoneri rearguard (including Tomori – rating 5.5, – hitherto author of a careful game)

Krunic vote 5 He does his homework and holds his position well in front of the defense. Poor quality construction

Calabria vote 5.5 Careful behind, even if it never manages to propose itself forward

Rafael Leao vote 5.5 He was Milan’s most eagerly awaited man: AC Milan’s hopes of trying a desperate comeback clung to his recovery. A good gallop in the first half, the only time Inter gave him some space. Then nothing else, the Portuguese crashes into the granite Nerazzurri wall.

