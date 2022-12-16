Franck Kessié and Barcelona have not had the harmony desired by both parties, the Ivorian has had the interference within Xavi’s club that he would like, since he has been surpassed by the performance of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi and this has placed him as the fifth option in midfield. In addition, between injuries and absences from the game, the African has not had a rhythm of play even as a substitute and that is why his name has been linked to a possible departure from the club.
Despite the fact that the player’s agent affirms that his present is Barcelona and his future looks like a Blaugrana, the reality is that this same character has had multiple meetings with the club’s sports area to define the path to follow with Kessié, who seems At the moment, he wants to stay in the team for at least 6 more months. However, Inter Milan wants to change those intentions and join their ranks in January.
The team from the city of fashion wants to fight for the Serie A title and Inzagui believes that the arrival of Kessié to the squad, a man who knows Italian soccer perfectly, could be the key movement to reach the goal. That being the case, the Inter manager and Zanetti’s board could have a meeting with Kessié’s people to try to convince him to leave Barcelona now and return to Milan for now with the other club in the city. The culés will only let him go out for at least 20 million euros.
