London (dpa)

Simone Inzaghi, the coach of the Italian football team Inter Milan, has extended his contract with the club until the “summer of 2026”.

Inzaghi, 48, led Inter to win the league title last season and the Champions League final in the 2022-23 season.

Inzaghi began his coaching career with Lazio, where he won the Italian Cup in 2019 and helped the team qualify for the Champions League after finishing fourth in Serie A in 2020.

Inzaghi took over at Inter the following year, and in his second season with the team he led them to the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the final in Istanbul, the PA news agency reported.

His contract renewal comes after he led Inter last season to win the Italian League title for the twentieth time in its history.

Inter were the dominant team in the league, finishing the season 19 points ahead of closest rivals Milan.