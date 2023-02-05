Inter Milan, DAZN not working due to TIM down: what to do

Do you want to see Inter Milan but DAZN doesn’t work or are you afraid it won’t work due to the TIM down? Many Tim users today, February 5, 2023, had serious problems with their landline internet connection. Problems that have therefore not allowed the normal use of the various devices connected to the Internet. These include the Dazn platform which allows you to watch sporting events, primarily Serie A matches, in live streaming. Many therefore, in view of tonight’s big match Inter-Milan, were alarmed fearing they would not be able to attend the match.

Also for this reason Dazn wanted to clarify through its Instagram profile: “Reports are underway on the presence of problems on the internet of one of the main telephone operators, which are creating disruptions to its customers and, consequently, also to some DAZN customers . The partner is working to solve them”.

But what can you do to watch Inter Milan live tonight, Sunday 5 February, if the problem persists until kick-off? At the moment the only way to legally watch the live Milan derby is the online platform DAZN. To do this, you will need an internet connection. If the one at home doesn’t work, it is advisable to use your smartphone either to watch the game through it or to use it as a WiFi router to connect your smart TV or PC to.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen what to do to see Inter Milan on TV and live streaming if Dazn doesn’t work, but who’s playing tonight? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Lukaku

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Giroud

On Danz there is ample pre and post match interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Inter Milan is scheduled for 20.45.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES