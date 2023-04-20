Inter-Benfica 3-3, Champions League semi-final: derby against Milan

Thirteen years after the last time Inter reached the Champions League semi-final againdrawing with Benfica after the extraordinary success obtained in Lisbon in the first leg (2-0, ed). This time it finished 3-3 at San Siro thanks to goals from Barella, Lautaro and Correa for the Nerazzurri, and by Aursnes, Antonio Silva and Musa for the Portuguese, who uselessly avoid another knockout right in the final. In any case, it is a total triumph for Inzaghi’s team, which continues to gain satisfaction in Europe while waiting to return to doing well in the league. Now, meanwhile, the wait is rising for the super derby with Milan who will decree the Italian finalist of the Champions League: whoever wins will then play for the title in Istanbul against the winner of Real Madrid-Manchester City.

Inter-Milan in the Champions League semifinal. Zhang: “Derby? It will be a rematch”

“It means a lot to be in the semis, we started from afar with players who have never won anything in Europe,” he explained Steven Zhang to the microphones of Prime Video after eliminating Benfica in the Champions League -. It means so much to the staff and to all of us.” The derby against Milan? “It will be a rematch, for what happened in the past and for last year. We are ready.” Fourth place in the league to qualify for the very first Champions League? “Until the end of the season, every game will be like a final for us. In the league, the team must do everything, like in the Champions League. I’m happy for Correa, he hasn’t scored in a long time and I’m really happy for him. I was moved. Leave the club? We worked to make this club win. At the moment we are not talking to anyone, we are focused on moving forward.”

Inter-Milan, Lautaro: “The World Cup and the Champions League, I want to win everything”

Is there the thought of the World Cup plus the Champions League in your head? “I play football to win everything, for now we’re happy to be in the semi-finals, a place the club deserves,” explains Lautaro Martinez to Prime Video. The Argentinian striker scored one of the Nerazzurri’s goals in the 3-3 draw with Benfica that sent Inter flying to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Now it will be a double clash with Milan: “The derby is always a special match, we know what that means. Now let’s recover points in the league, then think about the Champions League.” Lautaro makes a dedication: “Happiness and pride in representing this great club. I’m happy for my family, a hug to my brother who got injured, this is for him.”

Inter-Milan in the Champions League semifinal, Inzaghi: “The derby is an extra stimulus”

Simone Inzaghi and his Inter are in the semifinals of the Champions League. Benfica eliminated with the 3-3 at San Siro which comes after the 2-0 in Lisbon: “There is great happiness, it’s an important evening for all of Inter – the Inter coach told Prime Video -. We played a great game and deserved it in the two-legged match against a quality team, who had only lost 2 matches before we meet. It’s a well-deserved semifinal, it was a dream but now we’re here and we’ll live it to the fullest. I’m happy for the boys, for the progress they’ve made. We started from a very difficult group, but we did well, united together with the our fans, also extraordinary tonight. Let’s relive evenings that this team has been missing for so many years”. Now there will be Milan: “Having them face to face is a great achievement, the derby will be an extra stimulus,” he explains to Sky Sport. Inzaghi spoke about the criticisms received in recent weeks for the negative results in the championship: “Sometimes they’re there, sometimes they’re suggested… I’ve been in this world for many years and I know how it goes, but I’m concentrated on evenings like these. Then the conversation moved to the pitch, the goals conceded in the final and the management on the forwards: “Antonio Silva was very good on the first goal, on the second my parents told me they heard a whistle, they thought it was over. The goal is to have all four forwards available, who are doing well, and that’s only happened in the last month. The calendar is prohibitive with the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Italian Cup, everyone fits my hand.”

Inter-Benfica 3-3: Barella, Lautaro and Correa sign the trio for the semi-final against Milan

The very first chance of the match comes close to the quarter of an hour of play and corresponds to the Nerazzurri’s opening goal: Barella wedges into the area after a touch from Lautaro, swerves and returns to the left, drawing an extraordinary trajectory that goes out directly under the ‘intersection. In the 33rd minute the goal from a possible doubling by Lautaro was disallowed, guilty of having pushed an opponent into a cross from Dzeko’s kiss, then in the 38th minute the Portuguese equalized by partially reopening the discussion: Rafa Silva’s perfect cross from the right, Aursnes takes the time in Dumfries and signs the 1-1 head. In the early stages of the second half, Inzaghi’s team seemed to be more concerned with defending, suffering a little too much, but in the 66th minute, Lautaro took care of restoring peace of mind to San Siro with a 2-1 goal following an assist from Dimarco. At this point Benfica seem to feel the blow and in the 78th minute the newcomer Correa takes advantage of it to inflict the definitive knockout, guessing a nice right-footed shot at the far post that hits the woodwork before entering. In the final, after a post hit by Neres, the Portuguese equalized at 3-3 with Antonio Silva and Musa, but their goals were absolutely useless in the economy of the double challenge.

Milan-Inter, over 200 derbies in official competitions

To date there are 4 challenges between Milan and Inter in the Cups. In 2003 the two Milanese clubs met in the semifinals, the first leg ended 0-0 while the second leg ended 1-1, goals from Shevchenko (45’+1′) and Martins (84′). Milan went to the final on an away goal lead and won the Cup on penalties against Juve. In 2005 the derby was played in the quarter-finals: the first leg ended 2-0 for Milan, goals from Stam (45′) and Shevchenko (74′), the second leg 0-3 for Milan at the table. In total, Milan scored 2 goals at home and 1 away. Milan holds the Italian Champions League record (7), Inter won 3. In the Super Cup, there are two confrontations between the teams. On the first dated August 2011, it was Milan who had the upper hand: they won 2-1 under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, thanks to goals by Ibrahimovic and Boateng which overturned Sneijder’s advantage. The last cup match in chronological order, the one that took place in January 2023 in Saudi Arabia, was won by Inter 3-0 (goals from Dimarco, Dzeko and Lautaro). This was only the third Final in which Milan and Inter have faced each other after the one in the Coppa Italia in 1977 and the one in the Supercoppa Italiana in 2011: the Rossoneri won the previous two in 90 minutes, scoring exactly two goals in both.

In total, in official competitions, there have been 235 derbies between Inter and Milan so far, with the Nerazzurri ahead by 86 wins to 79; 69 draws complete the picture across all competitions. Specifically for individual competitions, there were 179 Milan derbies in Serie A, with the Nerazzurri on 69 victories and the Rossoneri on 55. There were 56 draws. Considering all competitions, in the last nine derbies between Inter and Milan the Nerazzurri have won 56% of the occasions (five): two draws and two victories for the Rossoneri complete the partial. Lautaro Martinez has reached seven goals against Milan, becoming Inter’s second-highest foreign goalscorer in the Milan derby, after Stefano Nyers (11). Rafael Leão is the first Portuguese player to have found the goal in the history of the derby della Madonnina considering all competitions.

