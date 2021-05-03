ZInter coach Antonio Conte has not called for the new king of Milan. At least not directly. But indirectly, the 51-year-old football teacher has already claimed the title “Re Antonio”. After the 2-0 win at the bottom of the table, FC Crotone on Saturday, the Nerazzurri title was practically impossible to lose – on Sunday, after the 1-1 draw from pursuers Bergamo at Sassuolo Calcio, it was perfect. “We have succeeded in overthrowing a kingdom after nine years,” said the visibly moved coach after the lackluster job victory in Calabria: “We have ended a dynasty!”

Every Tifoso knows that it was the Juventus dynasty that has now come to an end for Turin after nine championship titles in a row. Not everyone should remember that it was Conte himself who laid the foundation for this Juve dynasty in his first three years of work in Turin – with the championship titles from 2011 to 2014. Unlike in Turin ten years ago, Conte won the championship title in Milan not straight away, but only in the second year of service. After all, Conte had already brought Inter to the final of the Europa League in his first year in Milan, where there was a narrow defeat against FC Sevilla.

And now the first Scudetto for the Milanese after 2010. At that time, Inter had even managed the triple under coach José Mourinho. With his championship title in Milan, the 19th in the history of the traditional club founded in 1908, Conte has consolidated his status as currently probably the best coach in Italy and at the same time as one of the best club coaches in the world. He himself once described his recipe for success as follows: It is not enough to be good as a tactician, strategist or fitness trainer, as a motivator, psychologist or father figure, as a businessman, manager or media figure; rather, one has to be “good at everything, at try to achieve excellence in all areas ”.

If not everything is wrong, the secret of Conte’s success at Inter Milan lies above all in his ability to infect the entire squad with his unconditional will to win. “We have grown as a team in every respect, also mentally,” said Conte, looking back on the season after the win in Crotone: “We had a common vision that fired us. And whether someone was part of the starting XI or sat on the bench, this team as a whole was hard as granite. “

In Crotone, for example, Stefano Sensi played for the first time in weeks on the bench right from the start and immediately directed the Milanese’s offensive game. Sensi’s passes to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez, who together have scored almost half of Inter’s 74 goals this season, created two great opportunities. Twice the post prevented the lead for Inter. The first goal in Crotone was finally scored in the 69th minute by Dane Christian Eriksen, after a fine back heel from Chilean Alexis Sánchez; both had come on four minutes earlier.

Even two compulsory breaks due to several corona infections in the squad did not upset the team. In mid-February, on the 22nd of 34 match days, Inter took over the championship lead from city rivals AC Milan and never gave it up. Most recently there were 18 league games without defeat. Inter did not win a beauty award with this series: In the second half of the season the team played mercilessly efficiently, a leading goal – often scored by the striker duo “LuLa” – was saved over time by a partially modernized catenaccio.

Just in time for the actual championship, after more than half a year absence, the 29-year-old club president Steven Zhang from Nanking returned to Milan last week. According to reports, Inter’s majority shareholder, the Chinese household appliance manufacturer Suning, founded by Steven Zhang’s father Zhang Jindong, has given guarantees for the payment of players’ salaries amounting to 150 million euros annually.

Rumors persist that, despite the sporting success, Suning could withdraw from Inter after five years of engagement in the face of the financially catastrophic pandemic year. The club closed last year with a deficit of 130 million euros and liabilities totaled 630 million euros.

The crashing failure of the plans for a European Super League also darkened the financial horizon for Inter: The approximately 350 million euros entry fee from the American investors of the planned league of European elite clubs were firmly planned. For example, for the long overdue construction of a new stadium. Together with city rivals AC Milan, Inter is only a tenant in the urban Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in the San Siro district, which severely limits the arena’s marketing opportunities for the clubs.

Coach Conte knows that he can only establish a dynasty with Inter if the team is strengthened and also rejuvenated. The goalkeepers Samir Handanovic and Daniele Padelli, who are not always stable, are 36 and 35 years old. There are other highly endowed stars in the squad who are also over thirty and their performance zenith. In addition to the strikers Lukaku (the Belgian is 27) and the 23-year-old Argentinean Lautaro Martínez, the future core includes the 24-year-old Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and the Sardinian of the same age Nicolò Barella, a talented bundle of energy with an eye for the game. But one core alone is not enough for a new kingdom. Even if it’s made of granite.