Inter-Milan, derby on the benches: Pioli vs Inzaghi

Is Stefano Pioli’s bench hanging in the balance? Bringing back the first Milan in the Champions League (two seasons ago), then allo scudetto (in May 2022) and therefore this year in the semifinal of the top club competition (eliminating Tottenham And Naples) is not enough to close any discussion about its future (moreover with a contract expiring in 2024not in June)?

Milan, Luis Enrique and Antonio Conte: the rumors about Pioli’s Rossoneri bench

On social media, the hashtag #Pioliout has grown in the last few hours, especially after Saturday’s defeat in La Spezia. Some fans for next season have invoked the name of a coach circulated a few weeks ago: Louis Enrique. Rumors that then died down because it seemed that the former Barcelona coach and Spain coach was destined for Chelsea, but the London club is decisively turning to Mauricio Pochettino (a few details are missing for the official status) and several Rossoneri supporters are back to hope.

But the most sensational indiscretion was launched by Sportitalia in the last few hours. According to the broadcaster directed by Michele Criscitiello, Gerry Cardinale would be thinking of Antonio Conte to replace Stefano Pioli (the former Tottenham coach would thus become the… new Trap). The truth is that the current Rossoneri coach still has his fate in his hands: no seasonal verdict has yet been issued (apart from the Italian Cup where Milan are out and the Super Cup where Inter won 3-0) .

Milan, Pioli on fire? From the derby with Inter to qualifying for the Champions League to hit (40-50 million are dancing)

