TO A GIANT 🇮🇹

Santi Giménez is breaking it in Europe and this does not go unnoticed.

🔵⚫️ According to the Italian media, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter sees Giménez as its first option to reinforce itself in Winter.

Its cost would be a problem, since they would have to open their wallets. pic.twitter.com/FLiNKUPJ8q

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) October 10, 2023