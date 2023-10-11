Santiago Giménez is the fashion forward in Europe, especially for what he has been doing at Feyenoord in 2023, because once he was left out of the World Cup, the Eredivisie scorer had his total explosion, being right now one of the 10 players with the most goals so far this calendar year with a total of 31 appearances in goal, figures that are equal to those of Osimhen and Lautaro Martínez, below people like Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappé.
Thus, Santiago’s name is increasingly heard around the world, as it is expected that next summer he will make a leap in quality to an elite league with a club of greater weight than Feyenoord. This movement seems inevitable, and could even accelerate more than expected, since it is reported from Italy that Inter Milan already has its sights set on the Mexican National Team player.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter wants to sign a center forward in the winter market, as it wants direct competition for Lautaro and Thuram, which Arnautovic has not been able to implement. Thus, the source assures that the first option on the list is precisely Giménez who has impressed them with his performance on the field. The complex issue is that the Milan team understands that with each passing day, the price of the Mexican grows more and more.
#Inter #Milan #dreams #signing #Santiago #Giménez