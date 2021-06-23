Hakimi’s departure is about to take place, everything indicates that PSG will pay between 70 and 80 million euros for the signing of the Moroccan winger, considered one of the most talented young people on the planet. In this way, Inter Milan will be able to have some financial respite, one of their priorities for this market in times of crisis.
Right now, those from Milan are pressing the accelerator to find Hakimi’s replacement as soon as possible and although they have handled different options, now they would have already presented a veteran who could deliver the same conditions as the Moroccan, he is the captain of the National Team Spanish, Jordi Alba.
The last few years have meant that Alba is no longer considered untouchable, which is why Barcelona is willing to negotiate his signing with the Italian champions for a transfer to the Spanish side.
Although, the real figures of the offer presented by Inter Milan are unknown, the Catalans would not be entirely satisfied and prepare a counter offer in which they will seek to include some Inter Milan players who are to the taste of the Catalans, such as the well-known case of Lautaro Martínez or of outstanding young people like Nicolo Barella or Bastoni, all placed at some point on the Blaugrana radar.
Leave a Reply