❗⚫️? As MD has learned, Inter Milan has decided to present an offer to FC Barcelona for Jordi Alba

? At Barça, they already know about the interest of the Interista and that they would assemble their proposal including players

✍️ @FabioMarchiMD

? Opinions?https://t.co/GLksSFDk11 pic.twitter.com/BHh4mbxZyy

– Sports World (@mundodeportivo) June 23, 2021