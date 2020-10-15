It is top season in Italy! After the international break, Serie A awaits with the Derby della Madonnina – a delicacy in which both teams (finally) face each other again. Transmission, team news, expected lineups and the current form: 90min provides you with all information about the cracker!
Date: 10/17/2020
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m.
Venue: San Siro
Stream: DAZN
As usual, you can watch the Serie A games on the streaming provider DAZN. Italy guru Carsten Fuß will comment on the Milan derby, and Christian Bernhard will accompany him as an expert.
In the run-up to the Derby della Madonnina, the coronavirus (of course) dominated the headlines. At Inter, some regular players were or are infected: Nainggolan, Skriniar, Gagliardini, Radu and Young will definitely be out, the young Bastoni could recover in time, but is only an option from the bench. Sensi missing locked.
The Rossoneri have so far had a little more luck with COVID-19: With Duarte and Gabbia, only two professionals will be missing in the derby due to corona – Ibrahimovic has been back in training since the beginning of the week after his infection and is fit for the starting eleven. Romagnoli is also returning after a protracted calf injury. Rebic, however, will still be out due to his elbow injury.
Inter: Handanovic – D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Kolarov – Hakimi, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic – Barella – Martinez, Lukaku
Milan: Donnarumma – Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo – Kessié, Bennacer – Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao – Ibrahimovic
It’s hard to believe, but Milan actually got off to an excellent start in a new season. The Rossoneri took the tailwind of the last second half of the season and did not show any nakedness in the Europa League qualification. In Serie A, the first three games were all won (and without conceding a goal) – but given the opponents that was also a mandatory task. Although Milan has liked to put them in the sand in recent years.
Inter also got off to a good start and have seven points after three matchdays – before the international break, the Nerazzurri lost points for the first time in their 2-2 draw against Lazio. Above all, the offensive is in good shape (atypical for Conte) with ten hits.
In recent years, Inter has always been ahead of their city rivals not only in the table, but also in direct clashes. Last season’s second leg, when Milan gave away a 2-0 half-time lead and went down 2-4, symbolizes the fact that the Rossoneri have recently failed to beat Inter. Milan’s last success over Inter in Serie A actually dates from January 2016!
But this encounter is finally another encounter, from which one can justifiably claim that both teams meet at eye level. Of course, the Nerazzurri may be better staffed individually, but not least Inter’s personnel concerns and Milan’s top form ensure that the Rossoneri are by no means the underdog and can celebrate a league success against their city rivals for the first time in almost five years.
