Inter won their 178th derby in Serie A with Milan 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez. Thus Inzaghi’s team repeats the success in the Super Cup over Pioli’s team. Milan had won the last two league derbies against the Nerazzurri. Thanks to this success, Inter moves to 43 points, second alone at -13 from leaders Napoli, while Milan remain on 38 points. A tough knockout for the Rossoneri in their third consecutive league defeat.

Read also

Inter 1-0 AC Milan (Video)

THE MATCH – For the match at San Siro Stefano Pioli relies on the 3-5-2 with Giroud and Origi forwards and Messias midfielder with Krunic and Tonali. On the bench Leao and Brahim Diaz. While Simone Inzaghi lines up Dzeko and Lautaro in attack and confirms Darmian and Dimarco on the wings. Bench for Lukaku.

Inter pressed immediately and became dangerous in the 6th minute: Lautaro overtook Kjaer with the stop and kicked hard, Tatarusanu rejected with an open hand and saved himself for a corner. A minute later, a cross from Skriniar for Lautaro who takes the time and heads the goal. Milan were unable to leave the midfield and the nerazzurri continued to push in search of the lead which arrived in the 34th minute: following developments from a corner kick by Çalhanoğlu, Lautaro got rid of the marking and headed Tatarusanu through thanks also to a deflection by Kjaer. The Rossoneri struggled to react and restart with Pioli waving on the bench and closing the first half without ever worrying Onana.

At the start of the second half, the Rossoneri coach first introduced Brahim Díaz and then Leao. But the inertia of the match didn’t change and in the 55th minute Inter was still dangerous with Lautaro coming out behind Kalulu and forcing Tatarusanu to make another great save. Milan showed up in the 58th minute but Giroud’s header went over the crossbar. In the 69th minute Theo Hernandez tries on a free-kick that comes out on the back. Inzaghi inserts fresh forces with Lukaku, Gosens and Brozovic. Milan picks up the pace in search of an equalizer and in the 73rd minute Leao makes himself the protagonist of an excellent break, but the Nerazzurri defense is saved. In the 75th minute Brahim Diaz served by Leao eluded Bastoni’s intervention and let go of a shot from the edge but Onana relaxed and blocked.

A minute later the Rossoneri restart again with Leao serving a ball in the area for Giroud who controls the ball badly and misses a great opportunity. The French striker then tries on a free-kick that goes wide. Inter responded in the 83rd minute with Lukaku winning the physical duel with Thiaw and bagging the ball into the net but the referee stopped everything due to a foul committed by the Belgian striker. In the final Inter scored again, but the doubling of Lautaro who slipped behind the Rossoneri defense and stabbed Tatarusanu was disallowed for offside. In the 95th minute Lukaku attempts a shot placed on the far post, but Tatarusanu stretches and deflects for a corner. The match ends and the Nerazzurri San Siro can celebrate.