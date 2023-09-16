Inter Miami will play an exciting duel this afternoon against Atlanta United in the MLS, a duel that promises to be a crucial confrontation between both teams, and in which for the second consecutive game Martino’s team will have to play without its great star: Leo Messi.
The Argentine star already missed the last match against Sporting Kansas due to the national team break when he was called up with Argentina, and has also been left out of the squad list for this duel, possibly thinking about the final of the US Open Cup that It will be played on the 27th against the Houston Dynamo.
With 26 games played, Inter Miami occupies 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points, and is 6 away from the play-off spots.
Let’s see the eleven that Tata Martino could put out to try to add the three points and reduce the difference.
BY: Drake Callender – There is no doubt in the goal. Callender is the starting goalkeeper and has played in all 26 MLS games that Inter Miami has played so far. He has managed to leave the goal at 0 on four occasions.
RHP: DeAndre Yedlin – The North American player has extensive European experience. He has played 21 games in the MLS this season, almost all of them as a starter, and has distributed 2 assists.
DFC: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The 32-year-old Ukrainian defender joined the team in the winter transfer window and made his debut by scoring a goal. Since then, he has become a fundamental pillar in the defense.
DFC: Kamal Miller – The Canadian soccer player signed with Las Garzas last April and has established himself in the eleven, providing solidity to the team’s defense.
LI: Jordi Alba – Another addition in the defense that has come to be a starter. As expected, the Spaniard has already taken over the left side due to his worth. Today without Messi, he will have to find another partner on the playing field.
DCM: Sergio Busquets – The arrival of Busquets has given extra quality to the team. The Spaniard is showing that he still has football in his boots.
DCM: Dixon Arroyo – Next to Busquets, there will be Dixon Arroyo. The Ecuadorian has become the Spaniard’s squire in the center of the field.
MC: Benjamin Cremaschi – At 18 years old, the Argentine-North American is one of the great promises of this team and is expected to achieve great achievements.
ED: Leonardo Campana – He aims to be a starter again, however, it is most likely that he will modify his position compared to the last game and take Messi’s place on the right wing.
EI: Robert Taylor – The Finnish footballer can play practically any position with optimal performance. Today he would return to the eleven as a starter on the left wing.
DC: Josef Martínez – Another player who aims to return to the eleven is the Venezuelan Josef Martínez to face his former team. With Inter Miami he has 6 goals and 1 assist in 21 MLS games. We’ll see if he can improve his numbers today.
What the formation will look like on the field (4-3-3)
Goalie: D. Callender.
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, J. Alba.
Media: B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo.
Forwards: Campana, Josef Martínez and R. Taylor.
