Saturday, July 6, 2024, TQL Stadium field, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati team received a visit from the Inter Miamiin a match corresponding to the MLS. It should be noted that Inter’s main figures, such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, could not be present at this match, due to their participation in the 2024 Copa América.
The match was a nightmare for the Florida team. Inter Miami lost 6-1 to Cincinnati, in a match that left a rout as a consequence, as well as the expulsion of Sergio Busquets in the sixty-second minute.
The last time Inter Miami faced Toronto was on September 20, 2023, in an MLS match, and the match ended in a rout for Miami, by a resounding score of 4-0.
The last time Inter Miami faced the Chicago Fire was on October 4, 2023, in an MLS match, and the match ended in a rout in favor of the Chicago Fire, by a resounding score of 4-1.
It is fair to remember that Inter Miami, led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and led by the Argentine world champion footballer: Lionel Messi, achieved its first official title by winning precisely the Leagues CUP, 2023 edition, so it will arrive at this tournament with the mission of obtaining the second championship.
This will be the second time in history that Tigres faces a team that includes the world champion footballer: Lionel Messi. The first time was when Lío was just beginning to write his successful career, back in 2006. It should be noted that Messi did not enter the field in that match.
