For this commitment, the Argentine captain Lionel Messi He still did not appear, but in the words of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinohe looks better and better, so he could appear soon. In any case, the Inter Miami continued to show its quality even without its star player and this Saturday it beat the team 1-4 Chicago Fire in it Soldier Fieldby the hand of the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwith a double, plus an own goal by the Dane Tobias Salquist and a note from the Finn Robert Taylorwhile the Greek Georgios Koutsias discounted for the home team, in another day of the MLS.
It was at minute 23 when Ian Fray He gave a long pass to Luis Suarezwho quickly enabled the Paraguayan Diego Gomezwho entered the area and returned the ball to the Uruguayan, who fired a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper Chris Bradybut unfortunately for him, the clearance hit his defender in the face to give the visitors the lead.
The first half ended in that way, but for the second half came the magic of Gunslinger. Starting the second half, a bad rebound from the defense of The Fire He left the round to Diego Gomezwho assisted the South American to get into the area and calmly define to celebrate his 15th goal with the pink jersey.
Then, at 65′, after a free kick, the Spaniard Jordi Alba He launched a tough diagonal into the area so that Nibbler only pushed the ball and celebrated his double and goal 16. In the last ten minutes, the local team was able to discount. Red Machine He approached from the right with Kellyn Acosta sending the ball into the area so that Georgios Koutsias define in front of Drake Callender. However, the goal was still missing Robert Taylorsince in added time he defined in a great way an assist from the Ecuadorian Leo Bell after a big drop.
With this, the Herons They remain at the top of the Eastern Conference With 59 points, now it’s time to rest because the next round is coming. FIFA date September, but let’s review what’s coming up for the team after the restart.
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Saturday, September 14
Chase Stadium
17:30 hours
MLS
After the FIFA datethe Californian team returns to action against The Union at home. Right now, the Philadelphia team is fighting to earn a spot in the playoffs. Playoffssince it is tenth in the Eastern Conferenceone place below the play-offs, so they will try at all costs to spring a surprise on foreign soil. The last time they faced each other was at the home of the Pennsylvanians, being overcome 1-2 despite the early goal from the Dane Mikkel Uhre at minute 3, after the goals of Julian Gressel and Leonardo Afonsodespite the fact that Inter Miami was left with nine players. Those of Jim Curtin They just beat 0-2 New York Red Bulls.
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Wednesday, September 18
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
17:30 hours
MLS
A similar case is going through the technical team Rob Valentinoas he is ninth in the classification in the Eastern Conferenceso right now he caresses position for Playoffs and still dream of the possibility of fighting for the title in the final phase. The Five Stripes comes from adding three points by winning away to Charlotte FC by the hand of the Trinitarian Ajani Fortune. The precedent may give hope to Georgia fans because just last May, Atlanta United defeated 1-3 on foreign soil with a double from the Georgian Saba Lobjanidze and a goal from the Senegalese Jamal Thaireeven though Lionel Messi wet.
New York City FC vs Inter Miami
Saturday, September 21
Yankee Stadium
12:00 hours
MLS
Another duel corresponding to the Eastern Conference. The Pigeons They are fifth in the table with 39 points, quite far from the leader. Inter Miamibut that will not keep them awake at night when they face them at home and with the support of their people. In March they faced each other dividing units after being 1-1 with Luis Suarez overtaking the locals and with the Costa Rican Adrian Martinez closing the scoreboard. The key men are the scorer Martinezwho has ten goals, and the Uruguayan Santiago Rodriguezwith eight assists.
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC
Saturday, September 28
Chase Stadium
17:30 hours
MLS
He Coined fell in his last game against the Atlanta Unitedbut it remains more alive than ever because it is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31 points, so by that date this duel will be vital in their aspirations to reach the final phase. Just last July, The Herons They emerged victorious in the Bank of America Stadium by 1-2 thanks to the Finn Robert Taylor and to the Argentine Benjamin Cremaschiwith Patrick Agyemang discounting, although he was also sent off in added time.
Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
Wednesday, October 2
Lower.com Field
17:30 hours
MLS
The Crew wants to continue sailing at the top and show that despite the arrival of Lionel Messi to the MLSthat will not stop them from continuing to make history after taking the championship of the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup 2024precisely in the latter where they were eliminated and their crown was dented in the round of sixteen thanks to a double from the Uruguayan Diego Rossi and a bit of Christian Ramirezeven though the Paraguayans Matias Rojas and Diego Gomez They responded. The French team Wilfried Nancy It is one of the most complete and balanced teams, which have attractive football combined with good players. This weekend, the Ohio team beat the New York City with the goals of the Uruguayan Diego Rossi, Maximilian Arfsten, DeJuan Jones and the Canadian Jacen Russell-Rowe. Columbus is third of the Eastern Conference.
