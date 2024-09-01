It was at minute 23 when Ian Fray He gave a long pass to Luis Suarezwho quickly enabled the Paraguayan Diego Gomezwho entered the area and returned the ball to the Uruguayan, who fired a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper Chris Bradybut unfortunately for him, the clearance hit his defender in the face to give the visitors the lead.

The first half ended in that way, but for the second half came the magic of Gunslinger. Starting the second half, a bad rebound from the defense of The Fire He left the round to Diego Gomezwho assisted the South American to get into the area and calmly define to celebrate his 15th goal with the pink jersey.

Then, at 65′, after a free kick, the Spaniard Jordi Alba He launched a tough diagonal into the area so that Nibbler only pushed the ball and celebrated his double and goal 16. In the last ten minutes, the local team was able to discount. Red Machine He approached from the right with Kellyn Acosta sending the ball into the area so that Georgios Koutsias define in front of Drake Callender. However, the goal was still missing Robert Taylorsince in added time he defined in a great way an assist from the Ecuadorian Leo Bell after a big drop.

With this, the Herons They remain at the top of the Eastern Conference With 59 points, now it’s time to rest because the next round is coming. FIFA date September, but let’s review what’s coming up for the team after the restart.