This Saturday, August 24, Inter Miami and Cincinnati FC, the two best teams in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS), faced each other in a match held at Chase Stadium. The Herons won by a score of 2-0 with a double from Luis Suárez
Below we tell you what the Garzas’ next commitments will be in the American league after their clash against Cincinnati.
Chicago is not having a good season this year. The Reds are in the penultimate position in the Eastern Conference and have to host the leader. In their last meeting, in July, Inter Miami won by a score of 2-1.
Although the Philadelphia Union’s season hasn’t been brilliant, the team still has a chance to sneak into the MLS playoffs. To do so, they’ll have to finish strong. In their most recent match against the Garzas, last June, Gerardo Martino’s team won by a score of 1-2.
The Five Stripes are another team fighting to make the MLS playoffs. Atlanta is on the edge of the standings, so it is important that they do not drop points along the way. In their most recent match, last May, the Georgian team beat Inter Miami by a score of 1-3.
This will be a real test for The Herons. New York City is a solid prospect and has had a great season. Last March, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium. It won’t be an easy matchup for Inter Miami.
Charlotte is another of the strong teams in the Eastern Conference. In their most recent matchup, in early July, Inter Miami defeated the Carolinas team by a score of 1-2.
