Everything indicates that the Uruguayan striker from Gremio de Porto Alegre, Luis Suarez will play in 2024 for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. According to information coming from the Uruguayan press, the gunman will arrive for a one-year contract with the option of one more.

David Beckham’s team left a gray image in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, ending up eliminated from the final phase, after being in the penultimate position of the table with only 34 points in the same number of games.

For that reason, Inter Miami is seriously considering hiring one of Lionel Messi’s friends. According to the information given by César Luis Merlo, the Uruguayan striker would sign with the MLS club.

Photo: Khaled Desouki. AFP

“Luis Suárez is Inter Miami’s new reinforcement. The Uruguayan striker will finish the year in Gremio and will join Lionel Messi’s team in 2024. His contract will be for one season and the club will have the chance to extend it for another season.. Deal done,” the journalist explained on X’s account of him.

With this news, Messi and Suárez will be together again as they did at FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, when the Uruguayan left first for Atlético de Madrid, and then the Argentine headed to France to play for Paris Saint Germain.

So far, the 36-year-old striker He has played 46 games with Gremio de Porto Alegre, in which he has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists. For next year, he will be not only with Messi, but also with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who were also his teammates during his stay at the Blaugrana club.

With information from Futbolred.

