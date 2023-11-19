Inter Miami He intends to continue putting together a mega team to achieve all the objectives. After hiring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaand with the apparent agreement with Luis Díaz, he is now going for another figure.

In the last few hours, a strong version circulated about the option of signing another top name for next season. Apparently Inter is preparing a million-dollar offer to hire the goalkeeper David De Gea.

David de Gea, Spanish archer.

Since the team was left out of the MLS postseason, Inter’s leaders are beginning to move in terms of signings.

The first thing they had in mind was to close the agreement with Luis Suarez who will be part of the team starting next January 1st, at the end of his relationship with Gremio de Brasil.

According to the English newspaper Daily Star, the new search was aimed at the Spanish goalkeeper who has just played in the Premier League.

“The Manchester United legend (for David Beckham) offers David de Gea a multimillion-dollar signing,” is the title of the note that reveals the interest in the goalkeeper after the end of his Manchester United contract.

De Gea would have received a million-dollar offer from Arabia. According to the English media The Sun, Al NAssr offered him £500,000 a week to sign him, but the offer was rejected. They explained that De Gea rejected the offer, because both he and his wife, Edurne, are not interested in moving to Arabia.

Inter would have no problem making a great offer that equals or better what the goalkeeper perceives. It is said that in Manchester he earned around $435,000 a week.

However, some media in Spain consider that the goalkeeper could ignore economic issues and return to his country.

SPORTS

More sports news