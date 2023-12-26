Faustino Marcos Alberto Rojodefender and captain of Club Atlético Boca Juniors of the First Division of Argentina, received an irresistible offer to leave the blue and gold team at 33 years old: Lionel Andrés Messi and Gerardo Martino, top figure and coach of Inter Miami respectively, communicated with him to invite him to sign for him Inter Miamiof the MLS of the United States of America.
The information was provided by journalist Hernán Castillo together with Augusto César and they indicated that “there are strong polls for the captain of the Ribera team”: The call from the United States would be joined by interest from Palmeiras of Brazil, while the captain must prepare to face the preseason with Boca, which has January 2 as its start date. There he will meet his teammates again for 2024, in which there will be several objectives at the local level and the Copa Sudamericana.
Marcos Rojo arrived at Boca at the beginning of January in 2021, from Manchester United and A few months ago he extended his contract that ends at the end of 2025as well as players like Bruno Valdez, Frank Fabra, Ezequiel Fernández, Norberto Briasco and Jorman Campuzano.
His career began in Estudiantes de La Plata, and then he wore the shirts of Spartak Moscow (Russia), Sporting Lisboa (Portugal) and Manchester United (England), before returning to the country to play for Boca. Messi knows him from the Argentine team, where among other competitions they shared in the 2014 Brazil World Cup and the 2018 Russia World Cup.
“Tata” Martino has already directed it to the left-handed reference, runners-up in the 2015 and 2016 Copa América with the Albiceleste team, and again with Mess as the maximum leader and reference. The former Manchester United player was key in that squad, being one of the pillars of the locker room along with Leo himself, Di María and 'Pipa' Higuaín. Will the three meet again?
