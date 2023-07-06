The future of Eden Hazard is a mystery after his departure from Real Madrid after a very bad step after his arrival from Chelsea for €115 million for the 2019/20 season in which he arrived in the Spanish capital under the “galactic” title. Now, the Belgian has the pass in his possession after terminating his contract with the White House and is analyzing his options for the future of his career.
More news from Real Madrid and all its current events:
In recent days it was rumored that the Belgian player was analyzing all the possibilities and it was even rumored that he was analyzing the possibility of retiring from football. It should be noted that Hazard has already withdrawn from his country’s team after being part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup squad. Obviously, the possibility of continuing to play football is in force, but this must be a concrete and interesting proposal but also one that allow you to enjoy the sport after your bad time at the White House.
One of the teams that has been interested in their services is Inter Miami of the MLS, which has in mind to revolutionize North American soccer. The Florida team has already secured the signings of Sergios Busquets and Lionel Messi, both of whom have caused a huge impact on football in this region, especially the Argentine. Now, the objective of the team, whose co-owner is David Beckham, is to unite the Belgian with these world stars in order to win the first title in the franchise’s history.
These rumors have gained strength in the last few hours after the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro announced that he will leave the club (by decision of the same) for which he will leave one of the three “Designated Player” slots in the MLS, which are those who can earn more than what is required by the salary cap of the North American league.
Retirement is a real possibility for the 32-year-old but he still has too much talent on his feet to hang up his boots and some already dream of seeing him share the pitch with Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in history.
#Inter #Miami #world #soccer #star #pair #Lionel #Messi #Sergio #Busquets #MLS
Leave a Reply