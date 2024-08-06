🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Diego Gomez will play for Brighton. There is already an agreement with Inter Miami for a transfer of US$ 14M plus 3M in objectives.

*️⃣The midfielder 🇵🇾 will join his new club in January and will have a contract until June 2029. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/lzrn74Vd2J

— Cesar Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 5, 2024