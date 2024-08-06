Inter Miami and Toronto FC will meet in the round of 32 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Las Garzas finished in second place in Group N, while the Canadian team took first place in Group J.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Inter Miami and Toronto FC: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: Chase Stadium
Date: August 8th
Schedule: TBD
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tigers
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Puebla
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Chicago
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Toronto
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
6-1 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pachuca
|
1-2 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
NY Red Bulls
|
0 (4)-0 (5) V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Montreal
|
0-1 V
|
MLS
|
Inter Miami
|
3-1 D
|
MLS
|
Philadelphia
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
According to the latest reports, Inter Miami have reportedly sold one of their star players to a Premier League club. Diego Gomez, who attended the Olympics to play for Paraguay, has reportedly signed for Brighton.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, Gómez would arrive at Brighton in exchange for 14 million dollars, plus three in variables.
The player would join the English team until January 2025, so he will finish this MLS season with the Herons.
Toronto FC and Inter Miami recently faced each other on July 17. On that occasion, the Garzas won by a score of 3-1, with a double by Federico Redondo and a goal by Diego Gómez.
Last year, these teams met twice. The first match was won by the Canadians by a score of 2-0, while the second match ended 4-0 in favor of Miami.
Inter Miami: D. Callender, M. Weingadt, T. Avilés, H. Martínez, J. Alba, Y. Bright, M. Rojas, F. Redondo, J. Gressel, R. Taylor, L. Campana.
Toronto: S. Johnson, R. Petretta, K. Long, N. Gomis, J. Osorio, R. Laryea, K. Thompson, M. Longstaff, L. Insigne, F. Bernardeschi, D. Etienne.
Both teams have powerful rosters and this looks to be one of the closest duels of the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32. However, it seems that the Garzas will have a slight advantage against Toronto.
Inter Miami 2-1 Toronto
