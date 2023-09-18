Inter Miami continues to make history in soccer in the United States thanks to its great figure Lionel Andrés Messi, world champion with the Argentine team who has already won a title with his new club, the Leagues Cup, which is already in the final of another (US Open Cup) and who wants to get out of the bottom of the table in the MLS. We review the previous match against Toronto FC, their next rival.
In which stadium is Inter Miami-Toronto played?
Date: Wednesday, September 20
Location: Miami, USA
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. in the USA, Bolivia and Venezuela and 6:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Inter Miami vs Toronto?
The match can be seen on AppleTV, so to acquire it, you will have to pay the corresponding payment.
What is the latest news from Inter Miami?
Tata Martino: “Messi has muscle fatigue and it was very imprudent to bring him to play this match.” That is the reason why he could not be part of the team that suffered a tough 5-2 defeat that complicates the Florida team’s chances of qualifying for the North American League (MLS) Playoffs. The idea is to wait for it until the last minute.
What’s the latest news from Toronto?
They come from losing 1-2 at home against Vancouver, and are last in the area, six points below Inter Miami.
Possible alignments
Inter: Callender; Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Avilés and Alba; Busquets, Mota and Gómez; Messi and Martínez
toronto: Rosemary; Franklin, Rosted, Bradley and Petretta; Osorio, Alonso and Ibarra; Bernardeschi, Insigne and Kerr.
Forecast
Inter Miami, again with Leo Messi on the team, will win 3-0 against its rival.
