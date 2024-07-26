Next Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., the Sweet Potato Growers from Puebla will face the Inter Miami: the last winner of the Leagues CUP, who would be looking for the second championship. Both are part of Group N.
The team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has won its last two matches. Last Wednesday, July 17, they beat Toronto 3-1, and just on Saturday they defeated Chicago Fire 2-1.
The Camoteros del Puebla, for their part, are in thirteenth place in the general table. They have lost two of the first four dates that have been played in the 2023 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX.
They started the tournament by beating Santos Laguna 1-0, but in the second round they were thrashed 4-1 by Hidrorayos del Necaxa, then they tied 2-2 against León and in the fourth round Atlas de Guadalajara defeated them by a score of 2-1, playing on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field.
Goalie: Drake Callender
Defenses: Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo and Matias Rojas
Forwards: Julian Gressel, Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor.
It is important to emphasize that the Argentine star: Lionel Messi, would miss, at least, the group stage of the Leagues CUP 2024, as a consequence of the terrible injury suffered by the world champion in the final of the Copa América 2024, between Argentina and Colombia.
