Inter Miami arrives at the 2024 Leagues Cup as one of the top candidates to win the title. The team led by Gerardo Martino will seek to achieve the second championship of the competition. To open their participation, Las Garzas will face Puebla, one of the weakest teams in the entire Liga MX.
The Miami team has had a great season in the MLS, marching in first position in the Eastern Conference, however, even with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez, this squad failed in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Herons will be looking to get off to a good start in the Leagues Cup. Here’s a rundown of which Miami players will be unavailable for the game against Puebla, either due to injury or suspension.
Puebla and Inter Miami will face each other on July 27 at Chase Stadium. Gerardo Martino will have several of his stars at his disposal, however, it seems that he will have a very important absence due to injury.
Facundo Farías and Nicolás Freire are ruled out of playing time in the Leagues Cup. Both players suffered serious injuries that will keep them out of action for a long time.
Lionel Messi is another element that is practically ruled out for playing against Puebla. The Argentine star was injured during the final of the 2024 Copa América and his coach would choose not to risk him and wait for him to fully recover from his physical injury.
Finally, Inter Miami will not be able to count on Diego Gómez and Benjamín Cremaschi in this tournament, as both players will represent their respective national teams at the 2024 Olympic Games.
