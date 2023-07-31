The team where Argentine star Lionel Messi plays, Inter Miami, advanced to the next round of the Leagues Cup by achieving two consecutive victories in the tournament, defeating Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, respectively.
Last Saturday his rival was defined for the direct elimination match, being Orlando City the team to beat in this part of the competition.
The Orlando team took first place in Group I, above Dynamo and Santos Laguna, respectively.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: Mr Callender
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, N. Allen
Media: D. Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, B. Cremaschi
Forwards: Lionel Messi, R. Taylor and Josef Martinez
Goalie: P. Gallese
Defenses: R. Jansson, K. Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rafael Santos
Media: C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, L. Angulo, M. Pereyra, F. Torres
Forward: D. McGuire
Orlando City coach Oscar Couplehe said he was happy to have obtained his ticket to the next round of the competition, in addition, he recognized the rival and the footballer Lionel Messi.
“The Messi phenomenon makes us proud in MLS, that he has chosen to come to this league. We take into account that we are going to play with our rival from the state, but also with the tension that Leo generated in the atmosphere of soccer in the United States ”commented in an interview the coach Óscar Pareja.
“It’s been 12 years since nobody can stop Messi. But we are not going to play just against a player but against a soccer team. I hope we can have a very good night, including that we can appease his (Messi’s) play. It is a very nice challenge for Orlando”sentenced the Orlando coach.
inter miami 2-1 Orlando City.
