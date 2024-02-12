After completing his mini tour on Asian soil, the Inter Miami returns home to measure himself Newell's Old Boys of Argentina in the DRV PNK Stadiumwhich will also be the reunion of the Argentine Lionel Messi with the club that sheltered him in the youth categories from 1994 to 1999 before signing with the Barcelona.
The last commitment of The Herons it was against him Vissel Kobe of Japan, drawing 0-0, but losing 4-3 on penalties. Prior to that, the North American team defeated 1-4 Hong Kong XIwhile the Al-Nassr of Qatar beat him 6-0 and the Al-Hilal he hit him 4-3.
Already speaking of Leprosythe previous week they beat 1-3 at Union Santa Fe in the League Cupwith a hat trick from the Uruguayan Juan Ramirez. Before that, he has also won in the same competition against the Belgrano by 1-0, at Lanus for 0-2 and at Córdoba Central for 0-1. Likewise, prior to this crash, the Racing Avellaneda in the Argentine Super League.
When? Thursday, February 15
Where? Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. (ARG), 6:30 p.m. (MEX), 7:30 p.m. (USA), 1:30 a.m. Friday (ESP)
Channel: unconfirmed
streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (ARG, ESP, MEX, USA)
Although the pink team has left many doubts in its preseason towards the 2024 season of the MLSit seems that they still plan to add more signings to their squad, since it is known that they want Federico Redondo of the Argentinos Juniors and of the Argentina under-23 team.
It is mentioned that the offer of The Herons for the midfielder is close to being accepted and it is a figure that is around eight million dollars. This week the hiring of the Albiceleste team could be resolved.
Another one that also sounds strong is the Peruvian Carlos Zambranoalthough the journalist Alonso Contreras says that it is not the first time that the defender has been linked to the MLSwithout forgetting that until now no offer has reached the table of the Lima Alliancewhere it does not enter into plans.
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gregore Magalhaes, David Ruiz
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Robert Taylor
Substitutes: Ryan Sailor, Yannick Bright, Leo Campana, Julian Gressel, Lawson Sunderland, CJ Santos, Israel Boatwright, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Tyler Hall, Cole Jensen, Shanyder Borgelin
The Uruguayan coach Mauricio Larriera He said how he will face the friendly against Inter Miami: “The match with Miami is an institutional issue, Newell's for the world, because of the people and professionals who are going to participate and I feel privileged, but we are going to give it the importance it deserves. In short, it is a party. I am privileged to face a footballer who has marked history as Messiwe also have Luis Suarez and to Tata Martino who has my respect as a coach. “This match is going to be approached seriously, but knowing that it is something more ceremonial because our focus is on the League Cup and we are not going to deviate from that.”.
“Going to play with Inter Miami, what matters is the trip; We have to take it as a celebration without stopping to look at the games that really matter. From a sporting point of view, this match is to limit the possibility of injuries, to give more football to the boys who have fewer minutes. And since it is a ceremony, there are people who feel it because it is in the roots of Rosario and Newell's, and they are obviously going to have their minutes. There is not and I do not have any type of dilemma. We have to go with our heads thinking about recovering, because it is after Racing, to face Estudiantes”concluded the strategist.
Goalie: Ramiro Macagno
Defenses: Ivan Glavinovich, Gustavo Velázquez, Ángelo Martino, Armando Méndez
Midfielders: Franco Díaz, Rodrigo Fernández, Éver Banega
Forwards: Juan Ramírez, Brian Aguirre, Guillermo May
Substitutes: Leonel Vangioni, Jerónimo Cacciabue, Julián Fernández, Ignacio Schor, Esteban Fernández, Giovani Chiaverano, Matko Miljevic, Misael Jaime, Tomás Jacob, Jeremías Pérez, Lucas Hoyos, Augusto Schott
Inter Miami 0-2 Newell's Old Boys
